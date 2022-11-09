Adam Kinzinger mocks ‘loser’ Trump in withering attack

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s another classic Kin-zinger.

Illinois congressman and vocal anti-Trump critic Adam Kinzinger mocked the former president’s supporters on Wednesday, after a sponsored post on Mr Trump’s Truth Social network claimed the former president was “prophesied” in the Bible.

“Interesting,” the Illinois Republican wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Googles Bible verses with ‘loser’ in them.”

The jab was in response to a sponsored post from a group called America Under Attack, claiming, “Did You Know Donald Trump is Prophesied in Your Bible?”

The post seems like a likely insult to Donald Trump supporters, who are reeling after the former president’s predicted “red wave” of GOP victories in the midterms hasn’t come to pass.

On forums like The Donald, a hotbed of MAGA support online, Trump fans were having a meltdown as results rolled on.

"These results are farcical," said one poster.

"There’s no rhyme or reason. You don’t get a blowout from counties in Florida and then magically cross state lines into ‘highly competitive’ territory in Georgia."

High-profile Trump-backed candidates have had mixed results thus far, with JD Vance winning his Senate race in Ohio, while Herschel Walker in Georgia and Kari Lake in Arizona both appear to be trailing.

One overwhelming sign of Mr Trump’s influence, however, was how a majority of US states had 2020 election deniers on their ballots this midterm season.

Throughout his rise to power, Mr Trump has enjoyed strong support from conservative Christians and evangelical leaders, some of whom indeed believed his ascendance was part of a divine plan.

Mr Trump made good on their support, delivering a conservative Supreme Court that ultimately struck down Roe v Wade.

In private, however, Mr Trump’s associates have claimed the former president would mock these supporters.

“His view was ‘I’ve been talking to these people for years; I’ve let them stay at my hotels—they’re gonna endorse me. I played the game,’” one former colleague told The Atlantic .

Mr Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has said Mr Trump considered evangelical leaders “all hustlers.”

While Rep Kinzinger may mock Mr Trump and his religious supporters as losers, the Illinois representative has suffered setbacks of his own for criticising Mr Trump.

Mr Kinzinger, who became a rare vocal Trump critic within the GOP, voting to impeach Mr Trump and serving on the January 6 committee, announced he wouldn’t seek re-election in 2021 .