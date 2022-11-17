Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden hails Pelosi as ‘most consequential’ Speaker in US history after she announces her departure from leadership

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Thursday 17 November 2022 18:06
Comments
(AP)

President Joe Biden on Thursday said House SpeakerNancy Pelosi would be remembered in the future as the “most consequential” leader of the lower House in US history after she announced that she would not stand for election to leadership of the House Democrats after more than two decades leading the Democratic caucus.

“There are countless examples of how she embodies the obligation of elected officials to uphold their oath to God and country to ensure our democracy delivers and remains a beacon to the world. In everything she does, she reflects a dignity in her actions and a dignity she sees in the lives of the people of this nation,” he said in a statement released just minutes after Ms Pelosi concluded remarks from the House floor.

Mr Biden noted that she’d seen Ms Pelosi “in action” over the course of his long career as a senator, then as vice president and as president, and called her “a father’s daughter who learned by his side how to win and govern”.

“With her leading the way, you never worry about whether a bill will pass. If she says she has the votes, she has the votes. Every time,” he said, adding that she’d shepherded the landmark 2010 Affordable Care Act health care law through the House “with her sheer will,” and pushed to end the Clinton-era “Don’t ask / Don’t Tell” policy that kept openly LGBT+ Americans from serving in the US military. He also said Ms Pelosi had served as a leader “in defending democracy and advancing human rights around the world” and called her “a singular force” who’d secured “once-in-a-generation bills that will define our nation for decades to come” during his first two years in the White House.

“Because of Nancy Pelosi, the lives of millions and millions of Americans are better, even in districts represented by Republicans who voted against her bills and too often vilify her. That’s Nancy – always working for the dignity of all of the people. And, as a fierce defender of democracy through our laws, history will also note her fierceness and resolve to protect our democracy from the violent, deadly insurrection of January 6th,” he said. “She might be stepping down from her leadership role in the House Democratic Caucus, but she will never waiver in protecting our sacred democracy”.

Recommended

Ms Pelosi, who has represented her San Francisco district since 1987, will remain in the House and is expected to serve for the entirety of the 118th Congress.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in