Second woman to claim Herschel Walker paid for her abortion says he told her she wouldn’t be ‘safe’ without it
A woman identified only as Jane Doe tells Good Morning America she decided to come forward after the Republican Senate nominee’s denial.
The second woman who alleged that Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for her abortion told Good Morning America saying that the former football star told that her pressured her to have the procedure because she would not be safe, nor would the child.
The woman identified solely as Jane Doe spoke at a press conference last week in response to Mr Walker denying allegations that he paid for a separate woman’s abortion.
Now, she spoke with ABC, which decided to withhold her name.
“When I saw the first woman coming forward weeks ago, he immediately called her a liar and said ‘I never signed anything with the letter “H,”’” she said. “And I knew I had many cards where he signed the letter ‘H.’”
Ms Doe shared photos and cards that her attorney Gloria Allred shared during their press conference last week and repeated that they saw each other during his football games.
She said that when she got pregnant in 1993, he pressured her to get an abortion.
“He was very clear that he did not want met to have the child,” she said. “He said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe.”
Ms Doe called the words “very menacing.”
“I felt threatened and I thought I had no choice,” she said.
Ms Doe repeated that initially she went to an abortion clinic to have the procedure but was too afraid. As a result, she said Mr Walker drove her to the clinic so she could have the abortion.
“He waited in the car while I went in and had the procedure,” she said.
