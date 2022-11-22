Jump to content

Hershel Walker’s ex to hold press conference with recordings after abortion claims rocked Senate race

Eric Garcia
Tuesday 22 November 2022 16:28
<p>Election 2022 Senate Georgia</p>

Election 2022 Senate Georgia

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A woman who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker will give a press conference on Tuesday to reveal new audio recordings after he denied to allegations that he accompanied her to have an abortion.

The woman, who goes by Jane Doe, will hold a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred. Ms Doe claimed that she had a multi-year relationship with Mr Walker while he was married to his first wife and that when she got pregnant, he pressured her into having an abortion.

Mr Walker is engaged in a runoff race against Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia for the final election to determine the makeup of the Senate. Mr Walker has previously said that he opposes abortion in every case, including rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Ms Doe made the allegations before the election earlier this month after he had previously denied a story in The Daily Beast that he had paid for a woman’s abortion.

