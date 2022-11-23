Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.

On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married.

They first played a voice message Mr Walker sent when he was in the 1992 Olympics.

“This is your stud farm calling, you big sex puppy,” he said in the voice message.

Mr Walker is currently running against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia in a runoff election after neither candidate secured a majority of the vote in the general election earlier this month.

Ms Allred called on Mr Walker to meet with her client anywhere in Georgia before the 6 December election.

“Feel free to bring any evidence that you have that contradicts our evidence,” she said. “If you don't agree to accept our challenge, and to meet our client in person in Georgia, prior to December 6 2022 We think it is fair for the voters in Georgia to conclude that Jane Doe is telling the truth and that you are not being transparent and honest with the voters in Georgia.”

Ms Doe has previously said that she became pregnant in 1993 during her relationship with Mr Walker and after she initially backed out of having an abortion, he drove her to the clinic and waited in the car while she had the procedure. During the press conference on Tuesday, she read diary entries from that time.

“ I told him I could just disappear,” she said. “And he said ‘no,’ he would. He told me that would be better since he would give the baby and I have his estate I realized he was talking about more than disappearing.”

She said that she was concerned because Mr Walker had attempted suicide.

Mr Walker has denied accompanying Ms Doe to have an abortion.

Additionally, Mr Walker has said in the past that he opposes abortion in all instances, including in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is endangered.

At times, Ms Doe cried when she read a letter that Mr Walker sent to her parents.

“I do love your daughter and I'm not out to hurt her,” she read from the letter. “She has been a strong backbone for me through all of this. She has not done anything wrong. If you do think what I'm doing is wrong. I will withdraw until I'm out of this mess.”

Ms Doe also shared a photo of the two of them in 2019 that she had previously shared with Good Morning America. She’s the second woman to have alleged that Mr Walker helped her have an abortion after The Daily Beast reported that Mr Walker paid for another woman’s abortion.

“I intended to take this to my grave,” she said. But when Mr Walker said on Fox News that he never asked anyone to get an abortion, she changed her mind. “And I knew that he was lying based on my own experience.”