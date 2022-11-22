Jump to content

Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’

Eric Garcia
Tuesday 22 November 2022 20:37
The woman who accused Herschel Walker of accompanying her when she had an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.

The woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began with the two playing audio of when the two spoke on the phone when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship even as Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married.

They first played a voice message Mr Walker sent when he was in the 1992 Olympics.

“This is your stud farm calling, you big sex puppy,” he said in the voice message.

Mr Walker is currently running against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia in a runoff election after neither candidate secured a majority of the vote in the general election earlier this month.

