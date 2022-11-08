Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The race for control of the House of Representatives remains close, with Republicans favoured to win a majority. Polls have widely indicated that Republicans are likely to gain seats in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

As results come in on Tuesday, The Independent will be updating a live tracker of control of the House of Representatives. All members of the US House are up for re-election every two years, and either party will need to win at least 218 seats to secure a majority.

Follow our House results tracker below: