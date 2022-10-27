Liz Cheney crosses party lines and endorses Democrat Elissa Slotkin in Michigan

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming crossed party lines and announced her endorsement of Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan on Thursday.

The move is a change for Ms Cheney, the daughter of Republican former vice president Dick Cheney, and a former member of House Republican leadership who has since become a vocal critic of former president Donald Trump and her own party.

“I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what's best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons,’ Ms Cheney said in a statement, according to The Detroit News.

“While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress. I encourage all voters in the 7th district — Republicans, Democrats, and Independents — to support her in this election.”

The two will appear together in the Lansing area for an event entitled “Evening for Patriotism and Bipartisanship.”

“I’m grateful for her support in this race and I’m proud of the work we’ve done together to strengthen our national security and America’s role in the world,” Ms Slotkin said.

Ms Slotkin is running in a tough re-election campaign in Michigan’s 7th district after redistricting against Republican Tom Barrett. The non-partisan Cook Political Report has rated Michigan’s 7th as a “toss-up” district. She won her first race in Michigan’s 8th district in 2018 as part of the larger wave of Democratic women who propelled the party back into the majority.

Ms Cheney was one of only ten Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. She lost her position as House Republican Conference chairwoman after her repeated criticms of the Republican Party and Mr Trump for repeating lies about the 2020 presidential election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later nominated Ms Cheney to serve on the House select committee investigating the riot and Chairman Bennie Thompson made her vice chairwoman. She is one of only two Republicans on the committee along with Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who chose not to seek re-election.

In August, Ms Cheney lost the Republican primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district to Harriet Hageman.