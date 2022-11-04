Jump to content

Midterm election results: Follow live map and tracker on Election Day

Follow live results below

Friday 04 November 2022 15:56
Election 2022 Texas Early Voting
Control of the US Congress is at stake in the midterm elections on 8 November, with Democrats hoping to preserve their majorities in the US House of Representatives and Senate and Republicans looking to make gains in both chambers.

Republicans are widely favoured to take control of the House, while the outcome in the Senate remains a close contest.

On Election Day, The Independent will provide live results and analysis as results come in, tracking control of the House, Senate and visualising the Senate map.

