Is Nancy Pelosi retiring and when is she speaking?

Nancy Pelosi is set to make an announcement on her political future after the Republicans finally managed to take back the House by clinching their 218th seat.

“Speaker Pelosi has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters,” her Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said late Wednesday in the hours after the Democrats lost control of the lower chamber.

“This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned.”

Ms Pelosi is set to make the announcement on her future today, Punchbowl News. Last night, she brought home two versions of speeches.

The outlet noted that Representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Katherine Clark are making calls aiming to become a part of the next generation of leaders.

Pelosi expected on House floor after 9am whip meeting

There’s a whip meeting at 9am, after which, Ms Pelosi is expected to appear on the floor of the House. The lower chamber is set to gavel in at 10am.

“In the next Congress, House Democrats will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden’s agenda — with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority,” Ms Pelosi said in a statement on Wednesday evening, without mentioning her own political future.

After entering the House in 1987, Ms Pelosi has been the top House Democrat since 2003, serving as speaker between 2007 and 2011 and again from 2019. She’s the first woman to ever serve as speaker.

The next Congress, in which the House is set to be controlled by the GOP, will be seated on 3 January 2023.

The Republicans will now choose the new House leadership. The Speaker is likely to be current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

The GOP finally clinched their 218th seat when the Associated Press issued a projection that Mike Garcia would win California’s 27th district.

Democrats have so far won 209 seats, while counting continues in eight seats.

“In this election, voters spoke clearly about their concerns: the need to lower costs, protect the right to choose, and preserve our democracy,” President Joe Biden said on Wednesday. “I will work with anyone – Republican or Democrat – willing to work with me to deliver results for them.”