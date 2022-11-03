Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc attacked before debate in New Hampshire

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc said that he was attacked before his debate with Senator Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire on Wednesday evening, Boston 25 News reported.

The retired US Army brigadier general’s campaign manager released a statement.

“As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country. Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene,” the campaign said.

Mr Bolduc squared off against Ms Hassan, a Democrat, in their third and final debate on Wednesday evening. Ms Hassan’s campaign denounced the attack.

“Disgusting behavior. We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last,” Kevin Donohoe said.

Mr Bolduc is one of many Republican candidates who have denied the 2020 presidential election results. Polling shows the race to be tightening up after Ms Hassan was expected to have a relatively easy re-election campaign after winning by only a little more than 1,000 votes in 2016.

The Cook Political Report has rated the race as “Lean Democratic.”

The attack comes less than a week after a would-be assailant allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and assaulted her husband Paul Pelosi.