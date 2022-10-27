Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first poll conducted after the sole debate for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat shows Republican Mehmet Oz with his first lead against Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

InsiderAdvantage surveyed 750 likely voters on 26 October, the day after the debate between the former television host and physician and Mr Fetterman. The poll has a 3.58 margin of error.

Last week, the same poll showed Mr Fetterman and Dr Oz in a deadheat match. But the new poll shows Dr Oz beats Mr Fetterman 47.5 per cent to 44.8 per cent.

The two candidates, who have engaged in a vicious war of words on the airwaves and online, squared off in their sole debate. Mr Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, had to use closed captioning to assist with auditory processing but often had difficulty answering questions.

The two had gone back and forth about having a debate.

The poll showed that Dr Oz has a more than 43-point lead with the 174 independent voters polled. Dr Oz also leads with 57 per cent to 36 per cent with likely male voters and has a slight advantage with white voters, with 47.7 per cent supporting him and 45.7 per cent supporting Mr Fetterman.

Conversely, 52.9 per cent of likely female voters support Mr Fetterman compared to 39 per cent who support Dr Oz.

Republicans hope to hold the seat that retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey will vacate at the end of the year. If they do, they need to defeat only one incumbent Democratic Senator to win the majority, given that the Senate has a 50-50 split.

For Democrats, their hope is to add one additional seat to give them cushion and make them less reliant on conservative Democrats like Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.