Key Putin ally admits Russia is interfering in US elections and ‘will continue to interfere’
‘During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once,’ ‘Putin’s Chef’ says
Related video: Six states to watch for the 2022 midterms
A key Vladimir Putin ally had admitted that Russia is interfering in US elections and said that they “will continue to interfere”.
On Monday, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had interfered in American elections and that he woudl carry on doing so.
It’s the first admission from someone blamed by the US for attempting to influence US politics.
“We have interfered (in US elections), we are interfering, and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” Mr Prigozhin said, according to comments posted by the press department of his catering company Concord.
The statement was released on VKontakte, Russia’s version of Facebook, according to Reuters.
The statement was released the day before the US midterm elections as a response to a Russian news site requesting comment.
“During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once,” he said, without commenting further.
Mr Prigozhin has been called “Putin’s Chef” as his catering company receives contracts from the Kremlin.
He has been accused of funding “troll farms” in Russia that attempt to influence US domestic politics.
The US State Department offered a reward for as much as $10m for information concerning Mr Prigozhin regarding “engagement in US election interference”.
The businessman has been sanctioned by the EU, the UK, and the US.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies