Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Former vice presidential candidate declares war on ‘dark, dysfunctional GOP machine’

Bevan Hurley
Friday 11 November 2022 15:30
Craziest moments from US midterm election night

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms.

In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.

“The GOP establishment deserves losses until it’s willing to fight for what is right,” the former vice presidential candidate wrote.

“They opposed me every step of the way in my Congressional bid, which is par for the course.”

With 80 per cent of votes tallied in the Alaska first congressional House race, Ms Peltola appears to have an unassailable lead with 47 per cent. Ms Palin is second on 26.6 per cent and fellow Republican Nick Begich is on 24 per cent.

The race has not been officially called for Ms Peltola yet.

Sarah Palin has turned on the Republican Party after her House defeat

(©Anchorage Daily News)

Mary Peltola, right, appears to have defeated Sarah Palin for a second time in three months

(Associated Press)

Ms Palin blamed Ms Murkowski for endorsing her Democrat opponent, and accused Mr Begich of being a “Democrat-plant/Trojan horse”.

“They did away with Primaries, and purposefully confused voters through controlled liberal media, in order to split the GOP vote,” she wrote.

“They were fine with ‘Republican’ Lisa Murkowski taking $MILLIONS$ from Mitch McConnell’s GOP Senate Minority Fund (after she voted to impeach Pres. Trump and supported Biden’s radically liberal appointees) to defeat the top GOP voter-getter (me), as Lisa publicly endorsed the democrat in my race.” 

After a worse-than-expected showing in the midterms, the Republican Party appears to be in all-out civil war.

Ms Peltola, the first native Alaskan to be elected to Congress, beat Ms Palin to win a special election in September.

That election was the first in Alaska to use ranked choice voting, where voters are given the choice to rank who they want to fill a particular seat rather than pick a single candidate.

