Migrants are turning to sex-centric OnlyFans to help fund their legal fight against deportation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some migrants are turning to the platform OnlyFans to raise money for their legal bills as they fight deportation proceedings.

A former Colombian model who is currently locked up in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Louisiana is raising money on the sex-centric content creator vehicle to fight for her freedom, USA Today first reported.

ICE funding has been supercharged because of President Donald Trump’s spending bill, and as a result, the administration is expected to dramatically expand immigration detention facilities and bulk up staffing over the next four years.

Migrants are taking drastic measures to raise the cash to pay for legal representation, including OnlyFans pages and public appeals on GoFundMe.

The unnamed woman’s husband, who is American-born, is running the OnlyFans account for her while she waits in detention, USA Today reports. “I’ve been hesitant about it because I don’t know where it’s going to lead, but I’m trying to do anything to come up with the money,” he told the outlet.

open image in gallery People rounded up in ICE raids are taking drastic measures to raise the cash to pay for legal representation, including turning to OnlyFans. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The account has only generated a handful of subscriptions, as her legal bills have already exceeded $15,000, said her husband, who works as a full-time Uber driver.

The woman’s account is titled: “The Blonde that shouldn't get deported.”

“Stills and footage from before ICE locked me up,” the account reads. “Every sub, tip, and PPV helps me raise bond money—so I can come home.”

Several photos of the woman shared on her X account show her posing in a bikini. “This is what freedom looked like before I was detained and locked up,” one post with a picture of the woman posing beside a river reads. “Flowing river, silent nature, peace....freedom.”

Speaking to the outlet from the Louisiana facility, the woman said she was trying to stay positive ahead of an upcoming bond hearing.

“Sometimes I am filled with faith and I think everything is going to turn out OK,” she said via a video call. “But then other times I lose heart.”

open image in gallery A screengrab from the detained woman’s OnlyFans account, which her husband is running while she is in ICE lockup. The couple is using the site to help cover her legal fees. ( @blondeonbond/OnlyFans )

“She is beautiful. She likes to look at everything on the bright side,” the woman’s husband added. “She has a strong belief in God and spirituality. She brought me a lot of peace with that sort of mentality and that sort of attitude.”

The Independent has contacted OnlyFans for comment.

Elsewhere, ICE crowd-funders on sites like GoFundMe have increased as the Trump administration carries out its mass deportation agenda.

A search for “ICE detention” fundraisers on the platform’s website brings up hundreds of results, though these have not all been verified.

Funds raised on GoFundMe for ICE-related campaigns have increased from $141,000 in April and May to $1.7 million in June and July, according to analysis by USA Today.

A spokeswoman said that organizers and beneficiaries of 15 campaigns had been verified and vetted by the platform.