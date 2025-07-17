Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Migrants are turning to sex-centric OnlyFans to help fund their legal fight against deportation

Desperate people rounded up by ICE under Trump’s mass deportation push are taking the plunge into salacious content creation to raise cash for lawyers in bid to remain in America and get out of lockup

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Thursday 17 July 2025 16:36 BST
Comments
Surgical staff confront ICE as they attempt to detain landscaper

Some migrants are turning to the platform OnlyFans to raise money for their legal bills as they fight deportation proceedings.

A former Colombian model who is currently locked up in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Louisiana is raising money on the sex-centric content creator vehicle to fight for her freedom, USA Today first reported.

ICE funding has been supercharged because of President Donald Trump’s spending bill, and as a result, the administration is expected to dramatically expand immigration detention facilities and bulk up staffing over the next four years.

Migrants are taking drastic measures to raise the cash to pay for legal representation, including OnlyFans pages and public appeals on GoFundMe.

The unnamed woman’s husband, who is American-born, is running the OnlyFans account for her while she waits in detention, USA Today reports. “I’ve been hesitant about it because I don’t know where it’s going to lead, but I’m trying to do anything to come up with the money,” he told the outlet.

People rounded up in ICE raids are taking drastic measures to raise the cash to pay for legal representation, including turning to OnlyFans.
People rounded up in ICE raids are taking drastic measures to raise the cash to pay for legal representation, including turning to OnlyFans. (AFP via Getty Images)
Recommended

The account has only generated a handful of subscriptions, as her legal bills have already exceeded $15,000, said her husband, who works as a full-time Uber driver.

The woman’s account is titled: “The Blonde that shouldn't get deported.”

“Stills and footage from before ICE locked me up,” the account reads. “Every sub, tip, and PPV helps me raise bond money—so I can come home.”

Several photos of the woman shared on her X account show her posing in a bikini. “This is what freedom looked like before I was detained and locked up,” one post with a picture of the woman posing beside a river reads. “Flowing river, silent nature, peace....freedom.”

Speaking to the outlet from the Louisiana facility, the woman said she was trying to stay positive ahead of an upcoming bond hearing.

“Sometimes I am filled with faith and I think everything is going to turn out OK,” she said via a video call. “But then other times I lose heart.”

A screengrab from the detained woman’s OnlyFans account, which her husband is running while she is in ICE lockup. The couple is using the site to help cover her legal fees.
A screengrab from the detained woman’s OnlyFans account, which her husband is running while she is in ICE lockup. The couple is using the site to help cover her legal fees. (@blondeonbond/OnlyFans)

“She is beautiful. She likes to look at everything on the bright side,” the woman’s husband added. “She has a strong belief in God and spirituality. She brought me a lot of peace with that sort of mentality and that sort of attitude.”

The Independent has contacted OnlyFans for comment.

Elsewhere, ICE crowd-funders on sites like GoFundMe have increased as the Trump administration carries out its mass deportation agenda.

A search for “ICE detention” fundraisers on the platform’s website brings up hundreds of results, though these have not all been verified.

Funds raised on GoFundMe for ICE-related campaigns have increased from $141,000 in April and May to $1.7 million in June and July, according to analysis by USA Today.

A spokeswoman said that organizers and beneficiaries of 15 campaigns had been verified and vetted by the platform.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in