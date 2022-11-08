Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Idaho Republican Sen. Crapo goes for 5th term

Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo is seeking a fifth term in the deeply conservative state that hasn't elected a Democratic senator since 1974

Keith Ridler
Tuesday 08 November 2022 13:02

Idaho Republican Sen. Crapo goes for 5th term

Show all 2

Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo is seeking a fifth term in the deeply conservative state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1974.

The 71-year-old has a huge fundraising advantage and name recognition over other candidates heading into Tuesday’s election.

He’s raised about $6.5 million compared to about $26,000 for his Democratic challenger, 41-year-old David Roth, who tops the remaining candidates in fundraising. Crapo had more than $5.5 million cash on hand at the end of June, according to federal election tracking.

Other candidates in the race are Independent Scott Cleveland, Libertarian Idaho Sierra Law and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz.

The difference between Crapo and Roth are stark, perhaps most notably on abortion.

Recommended

Crapo lauded the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that stripped away women's constitutional protections for abortion, a ruling that triggered in Idaho one of the most strict abortion bans in the nation.

Roth, executive director of the Bonneville Youth Development Council in Idaho Falls, posted on his website that “a woman has the right to make her own healthcare decisions.”

Crapo became the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee in 2021, putting him in a position to potentially chair the committee if Republicans take control of the now evenly-divided Senate. He previously served as chair of the Senate Banking Committee.

Crapo, who received a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from Harvard Law School, has a long political career in Idaho. He served in the Idaho Senate for six years before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Idaho's 2nd district, taking office in 1993. He served there for six years before winning election to the U.S. Senate in 1998.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in