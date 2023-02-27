Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine was injured during a tour of East Palestine, where a train derailment led to the release of hazardous materials earlier this month.

Mr DeWine suffered a displaced distal fibula fracture above his ankle during the tour of the community last week amid calls for his resignation over his handling of the crisis.

The governor’s office told Fox 8 Cleveland that Mr DeWine will have to wear a walking boot for the next several weeks.

Mr DeWine told the Columbus Dispatch that his “foot caught on something” as he walked down the stairs of the First Church of Christ on Tuesday.

“I’m fine,” he told the paper on Sunday. “I’m just not walking my dog as much.”

A health assessment clinic has been set up at the church following the 3 February train derailment.

Both the governor and the Environmental Protection Agency were the subjects of protests at the weekend, with Mr DeWine facing calls that he leaves his role.

The EPA has told the train company, Norfolk Southern, to “temporarily pause” shipping the waste to disposal areas located in Michigan and Texas.

Lawmakers and worried residents outside of Ohio have urged the EPA to dispose of the waste in the state. The EPA said on Sunday that the waste would now be handled at two sites within the state and noted that it has “decades of experience dealing with hazardous waste”.

