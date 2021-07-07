‘What a cult looks like’: Trump conspiracists’ terrifying whiteboard of connections captured in Mike Flynn photo

Photos are being shared on social media of former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell posing with others in front of a whiteboard filled with arrows and names.

The board, igniting conspiracy theories among right-wingers and confusion and alarm among others, highlights biblical quotes and names connected to former President Donald Trump, whose image is in the middle of the board.

Flynn posted the image to his Telegram account. The messaging platform was created by two Russian brothers and has been called a “safe haven” for white supremacists by the Anti Defamation League.

The original photos seem to be from April and the whiteboard appears to belong to the right-wing podcaster Clay Clark. It reportedly shows the pathways he and his allies can use to pass on Covid-19 conspiracy theories to Mr Trump by pointing out people Mr Clark has spoken to who also have connections to the former president, according to HuffPost.

Newsweek reported in April that Flynn, Mr Lindell and pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood, posed in front of the board at the Health and Freedom Convention in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where they were featured speakers.

In a video filmed by Mr Clark ahead of the conference, a man explained the board’s purpose as “this is the path to Trump, the trail to Trump. We’re trying to get connected, reach the man”.

The names on the board included members of the Trump family, Republican lawmakers and politicians, Fox News hosts and other right-wing personalities.

The board was widely mocked on social media.

Democratic California Rep Ted Lieu tweeted that the board made the group look like a cult.

One Twitter user said the board “might be the single best image of the state of the party in 2021”.

Journalist Brooke Binkowski tweeted: “Look, it’s the entire disinformation laundering network plus some other tweaker s**t.”

“How about we stop listening to these smelly looking weirdos now for all time,” she added. “Never underestimate what tweakery f**kheads will do, especially when they’re hellbent on global domination.”

Another Twitter user added that the board was “some serious wackadoodle s**t”.