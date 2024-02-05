Former Trump official dies after attempted car-jacking in Washington

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Trump and Obama administration official died on Saturday, days after being the victim of a reported violent attempted car-jacking in Washington DC.

Mike Gill’s death was confirmed by his wife, Kristina Gill, in a statement to the Washington Post.

“It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill,” the statement read.

“His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance. Thank you for respecting our privacy as we mourn the loss of an incredible man.”

Mr Gill, 56, was shot on Monday evening around 5.45pm near Mount Vernon Square. Police have not said whether he was targeted for his vehicle, although reports indicated that he was parked outside a law office in his car when the attack occurred.

The suspect then allegedly carried out another car-jacking around an hour later, police said, in the NoMa neighbourhood of northeast DC. The victim in that attack, 35-year-old Alberto Vasquez Jr, died at the scene.

The rampage then continued, according to police, throughout the evening hours of Monday into early Tuesday morning. The suspect is accused of shooting at officers twice, once during a traffic stop and again in a drive-by committed against a parked vehicle. Neither officer was injured.

Maryland’s attorney general released a statement identifiying the suspect as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham. He was shot and killed after being confronted by police in New Carrollton, Maryland, at around 4.30am.

Mr Gill was chief of staff to the chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) from October 2016 until November 2019.

He went on to work as a senior vice president for the Housing Policy Council, a trade association.

On Sunday, former president Donald Trump addressed Mr Gill’s death in a post on Truth Social.

“Wonderful and brilliant Mike Gill, a highly respected member of the Trump Administration, was ruthlessly and viciously shot in the head during a carjacking in Washington, D.C. He was a SPECIAL PERSON - His family and friends are devastated. The Federal Government must take over D.C. God bless Michael and his family!” Mr Trump wrote.

His statement alluded to a surge in violent crimes and car-jackings in the District of Columbia in the past year. Murders hit a 20-year high across the District in 2023, and carjackings doubled the total recorded in 2022.

Last month, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced more resources including additional prosecutors to aid DC as it battles the crime surge.

The DC Board of Elections, on which he served three terms as a board member, also released a statement remembering Mr Gill as “a wonderful husband, father, and friend to all.” Appointments to the agency are made by the mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser.

“Mike was a constant true friend and a gracious colleague to everyone,” the agency’s statement read. “[W]e are counting our many blessings to have known Mike all these years. His good cheer and positivity will remain part of our office culture, and we will always be grateful for such a good man.”