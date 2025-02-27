Mike Johnson’s prize for victory on Trump’s budget? A fight over Medicaid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

House Speaker Mike Johnson pulled his caucus through a tight vote Tuesday as he fights to deliver on several of Donald Trump’s legislative priorities in one large bill.

As a reward, his party will now undergo a public battle over where to come up with hundreds of billions of dollars in spending cuts — much of which the GOP has claimed will come from Medicaid.

With an ultra-slim majority in the House and only slightly better margins in the Senate, the Republican Party is entering politically fraught territory. Any cuts to a service that impacts roughly one in five Americans will be divisive, even just within the Republican caucuses.

During his Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the president recognized this reality. He admonished reporters for even repeating such threats, which were first outlined in the Project 2025 plan authored by Russ Vought, his hire to head the Office of Management and Budget. Vought’s wide-ranging policy platform called on a second Trump administration to institute lifetime Medicaid benefit caps for individuals, as well as allowing states to put work requirements in place to access coverage.

Experts believe that the implementation of work requirements would kick millions of people with low-income jobs off of the program. It’s unclear whether it remains on the table after Trump and Johnson’s new guarantees that the program will not be “touched” by appropriators in Congress.

“I have said it so many times. You shouldn't be asking me that question ... We're not going to touch it,” Trump said of Medicaid cuts on Wednesday.

Johnson was even clearer on CNN: “The White House has made a commitment. The president said over and over and over, ‘We’re not going to touch Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid.’” (But that apparently does not include work requirements, which Johnson intimated this week that he would like to see established).

Medicaid is for single mothers with small children who are just trying to make it.



It's not for 29-year-old males sitting on their couch playing video games.



We're going to find those guys, and we will SEND them back to work! pic.twitter.com/3n0egvEkxO — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 27, 2025

He has little choice. Republicans in both chambers released a flurry of statements after the bill’s passage on Tuesday indicating opposition to Medicaid cuts — though Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley has claimed that work requirements would likely get unified GOP support.

In the wake of the budget framework’s passage, some Republicans shifted to the assertion that Elon Musk’s DOGE hunt for “waste, fraud and abuse” in programs including Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security will be able to make up the bulk of the GOP’s $2.3 trillion funding hole.

“Republicans are lying,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said at his weekly press conference Thursday.

“Prove me wrong,” he added. “There’s nothing that we as House Democrats would like better than for the Republicans to prove us wrong — [and] that they are not planning to cut Medicaid.”

Rep. Jeffries: “Republicans are lying to the American people about Medicaid. The Republican budget authorizes up to $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid… There’s nothing more that I would like better…than for Republicans to prove us wrong.” pic.twitter.com/1NEHHjPJY3 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) February 27, 2025

Democrats are arguing that hypothetically eliminating the entirety of the committee’s remaining charges, excluding Medicaid, would not add up to the total savings called for in the budget framework.

In the Senate, New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand added to The Independent on Thursday: “Literally, not possible. The budget that they just sent out to their committees, there's no other way to get the money to cut.”

There's “nowhere else to get the money; that's their whole budget,” said the senator. “Yeah, so they're lying to the American people when they say they're not.”

Steve Scalise, the House Majority Leader, has argued in return that the “proof” that Democrats are lying stems from the lack of any language explicitly mentioning Medicaid cuts in the passed budget framework — which, as it’s described, is not the final bill.

The budget framework passed by the House does direct the Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees Medicaid (and other programs), to identify that massive savings sum for the final bill. But the committee’s chair asserted to Politico: “Massive cuts in the [Medicaid] program just aren’t going to happen.”

open image in gallery Speaker Mike Johnson this week saw his party narrowly pass a budget plan that would fund an extension of the 2017 Trump tax cuts by identifying hundreds of billions of dollars in savings elsewhere in government. ( Getty Images )

And so it’s still not apparent just where $880 billion in savings is going to come from.

While the chair of the committee has looked to potentially eliminate state-level provider taxes as one way to reduce federal Medicaid spending, some say that will just force cuts to Medicaid benefits by individual states unable to make up the funding gap.

Mike Johnson and Donald Trump may have led the House over the first legislative hurdle of Congress’s budget battle. But it’s clear that the track is only going to get tougher ahead as DOGE’s cost-cutting dreams meet reality.

Eric Garcia contributed reporting.