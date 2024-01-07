Speaker Mike Johnson notches deal with Chuck Schumer for long-term spending bill
Congressional leaders could avert shutdown threats with deal for 2024 fiscal year
House Republican leadership and their counterparts among the Democratic Senate majority are set to announced a topline deal on spending for the next fiscal year, ending a pattern of short-term funding measures and shutdown threats in the nation’s capital.
The deal, which Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reached on Sunday, will supposedly include significant cuts to nondefence spending while also providing for a pay increase for service members.
Axios first broke news of the topline number, which is set at $1.59T for the full package.
More follows...
