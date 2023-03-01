Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twitter has suspended the personal account of US senator Mike Lee, after the Utah Republican appeared to the threat the prime minister of Japan over a detained US Navy serviceman.

“My personal Twitter account – @BasedMikeLee – has been suspended,” Senator Lee wrote from his official account on Tuesday. “Twitter did not alert me ahead of time, nor have they yet offered an explanation for the suspension. My team and I are seeking answers.”

The Independent has contacted Twitter for comment.

Earlier in the day, Mr Lee wrote multiple messages to Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida on his personal account regarding detained US Navy lieutenant Ridge Alkonis.

"Hand Lt. Alkonis over to U.S. custody immediately," one tweet read.

"If you don’t hand him over in the next seven hours, a series of conversations will begin tomorrow to inform Americans of how poorly you’re treating our military personnel—not just Ridge Alkonis, but all 55,000 U.S. forces in Japan," another said.

“You’ve made your choice,” the senator later wrote. “I hope you’re ready for some conversations on the Senate floor that you’re not likely to enjoy. This issue isn’t going away, and neither am I.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.