Judge finds MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in contempt in Smartmatic defamation lawsuit

A federal judge in Minnesota is holding MyPillow founder and MAGA election-denier Mike Lindell in contempt of court for failing to hand over financial documents and other discovery material in the defamation lawsuit brought by voting software firm Smartmatic.

The Independent has reached out to Lindell for comment.

In a court filing on Thursday, US District Court Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan granted Smartmatic’s motion for contempt, which argued that Lindell had failed to produce analytics data from his website as well as personal tax returns for the years 2022 and 2023.

“If Defendants do not comply, Smartmatic is invited to bring another motion for an order to show cause or to seek further relief,” Bryan wrote in his court order.

open image in gallery The Trump die-hard and pillow hawker is getting raked over the coals in court ( Getty Images )

The judge gave Lindell until March 27 to turn over six data points for his company’s website that cover the period of February 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021. The data is to include tracked and unique pageviews, average time on page, entrances, bounce rate, and exit percent. Bryan also noted that if the analytics aren’t retrievable, the defendants must submit an affidavit from a reliable party explaining why the data was irretrievable.

As for the tax returns, Lindell has only until March 13 to hand over all documents that were given to tax preparers. Once the returns are complete, they shall be provided to the plaintiffs. If they are still not completed by April 3, an affidavit must be filed explaining the delay.

Smartmatic, which settled a similar case with far-right cable channel One America News last year, sued Lindell for defamation in January 2022 over his relentless and baseless claims that the company’s software flipped votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Smartmatic has alleged that Lindell’s election conspiracies have brought the firm’s value down considerably.

One of the loudest purveyors of the false allegations that the 2020 election was “rigged,” Lindell is also facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems that is currently awaiting trial.

Earlier this year, a separate US district judge ordered Lindell to pay nearly $60,000 to Smartmatic over “frivolous” claims he made in his countersuit against the company. Having already lost the case, Lindell was forced to pay a portion of Smartmatic’s legal fees after the firm demanded sanctions over his lawsuit.

Despite the losses piling up in court and his legal team bailing on him due to millions of dollars in unpaid fees, Lindell hasn’t budged from his belief that voting machines “stole” the election for Biden. The MAGA pillow salesman’s yearslong election-denying crusade has also seemingly resulted in debilitating financial struggles for him and his business. In recent months, Lindell has been sued by vendors and lenders over accusations that he’s stiffed them on substantial payments.