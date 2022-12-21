Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was interrupted by his lawyer during a live broadcast while speaking about “anomalies” in the 2022 Florida Governor’s race.

The My Pillow chief and staunch Trump supporter, who gained infamy for his long-running attempts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results, was speaking about wanting to audit the Florida election on Tuesday in an appearance on his programme The Lindell Report.

But before he could make his announcement, he was urged by his attorney to stop talking.

“I am going to break a little breaking news,” Mr Lindell announced. “This will probably surprise a lot of people”.

For the next few seconds, he can be heard fumbling as he tells viewers which county his team has been “focusing” on, before pausing and saying: “I am getting advice from my attorney here not to speak.”

Mr Lindell then returned and said he wants to “audit” the election victory of Florida governor Ron DeSantis, said to be the biggest threat to Donald Trump’s plans to run for the 2024 presidential elections.

The MyPillow chief said he saw “anomalies” in the 2022 Florida governor’s race and was going to be in the state to look into voting at Dade county, where a majority of Hispanic voters voted conservative.

“For me, I look at deviations, everybody! That’s a deviation,” Mr Lindell said. “I don’t believe it.”

The results from the Florida county for this year’s midterms, which historically always voted Democrats, surprised many analysts and GOP members themselves.

Mr Lindell, however, continued to level unfounded claims of voter fraud for several counties with his recent allegations now targeting the one-time president’s competitor within the GOP.

A recent poll by the Wall Street Journal showed Republican primary voters favoured Mr DeSantis as a potential 2024 presidential nominee over Mr Trump, who continues to battle multiple charges and allegations over his role in the Capitol riots.