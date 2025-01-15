Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Admirers of the trademark cross that Mike Lindell wears around his neck are now in luck as the MAGA pillow entrepreneur is now offering MyCross necklaces “designed in the likeness” of his own personal Christian emblem.

And prospective buyers can get their own replica of Lindell’s necklace for the low price of $249.98 — or $179.98 with a promo code.

The latest MyPillow product comes as Lindell and his bed furnishing empire are struggling through a series of legal and financial woes, which includes a recent $800,000 judgment to package delivery service DHL over unpaid bills and a $56,000 judgment to voting tech company Smartmatic.

In an interview with The Independent, Lindell said that he began selling the necklaces because attendees at speeches he delivered would ask about his cross. A recovering crack cocaine addict, Lindell has long credited his renewed Christian faith for his own recovery and sobriety.

Screenshot of recent MyPillow advertisement for replica necklace of Mike Lindell’s cross. ( MyPillow )

“Everybody was asking me for them. I speak in prisons for my Lindell Recovery Network,” he said. “And we made some for the guys then, and other people had been asking me about them for a long time. So we came out with them.”

Noting that he launched the product within the last two weeks, Lindell said that the necklaces are manufactured by a third-party vendor and “made in the USA.” He also claimed that the necklaces are “selling good” and that he’s already had to place a new order with the manufacturer. He added that the jewelry is not a limited-time product and will be available for purchase for the foreseeable future.

According to MyPillow’s website, there are options for both men and women, with the women’s necklace slightly smaller than the men’s. Additionally, advertisements for MyCross state that the “smaller ladies size” is “reversible.”

Both versions of the necklace are made of sterling silver and include onyx-styled black enamel and mother-of-pearl-styled translucent white enamel. The website also notes that all sales are final.

Since Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, Lindell — a loyal MAGA sycophant — has completely devoted himself to proving that Joe Biden only won because voting machines were “rigged” and flipped millions of votes away from Trump. Lindell’s obsessive mission to “secure our elections” has resulted in him being sued by voting software firms Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems.

Besides those billion-dollar lawsuits, which are still awaiting trial, Lindell was ordered in 2023 to pay $5 million to a computer programmer who had disproved his baseless claims of voter fraud. Lindell was later dropped by his lawyers in the Dominion case, who claimed that the pillow salesman owed them millions of dollars in unpaid legal fees.

With Lindell continuing to spend millions of dollars on his Quixotic quest to prove Biden “stole” the 2020 election, his business has also suffered through financial struggles. The company was evicted from a Minnesota warehouse over unpaid rent, its commercial credit line was slashed by 90 percent, and he was forced to start auctioning off equipment to raise cash.

The cash crunch got so bad that Lindell’s ads even stopped airing for a while on Fox News because of his inability to pay the network, though the commercials are now back on the air after MyPillow settled its account. Since then, Lindell has been sued by a cash advance firm for allegedly skipping out on $1.5 million in outstanding debt and ordered to pay $778,000 to DHL for unpaid bills and other costs.

On top of that, a judge told the election-denying conspiracy theorist this week that he needed to pay Smartmatic more than $56,000 in sanctions for his since-dismissed countersuit against the company, adding that his complaint “fell on the frivolous side of the line.”