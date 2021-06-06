Oregon Republican told group how to get into state Capitol days before violent breach

A Republican lawmaker in Oregon charged with “knowingly” letting rioters into the state’s Capitol during protests against the coronavirus restrictions appeared to tell people to text him and he would let them into the building as part of something called “Operation Hall Pass.”

“Which I don’t know anything about, and if you accuse me of knowing anything about it, I will deny it,” Polk County Rep Mike Nearman said in a recently resurfaced video of the presentation from 16 December.

Days later, on 21 December, surveillance footage appears to show Mr Nearman leaving a legislative session and opening a door as far-right demonstrators rush inside before they clashed with police and damaged property. At least five people were arrested for trespassing and assault

Mr Nearman also was charged with misdemeanor counts of first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespassing. He has not entered a plea, according to available court records. A request for comment from The Independent was not immediately returned.

The assault on Oregon lawmakers, just days before a mob stormed the US Capitol on 6 January, followed widespread right-wing “lockdown” protests and threats to Democratic lawmakers at statehouses across the US over public health guidelines and restrictions during the pandemic and over the results of 2020 elections.

In the video, he gives out a phone number “that is just random numbers” and “not anybody’s actual cell phone,” adding that “if you say ‘I’m at the West entrance’ during the session and text to that number there, that somebody might exit that door while you’re standing there.”

He repeats several times that he was not providing a phone number, but adds that “if I were to say a number, it might have been something like” the one he provided.

One person in the audience can be heard asking “hypothetically speaking” if it would be better to show up at the Capitol during the week or on the weekend.

Mr Nearman says organising people on the weekend is likely easier, but lawmakers convene during the week.

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek said that the revelation that Mr Nearman’s actions were “premeditated” is “incredibly disturbing.”

“I once again call for his resignation. If he does not immediately resign, I believe he should face expulsion from the Legislature,” she said.

An independent investigation from the state legislature found that Mr Nearman’s actions “more likely than not set into motion a chain of events that impeded the ability” of the Capitol facilities manager and other state employees “to function in the workplace, and denied them the benefits of the workplace.”

At least 30 state officials, including least seven Oregon House members, have also filed complaints against him.