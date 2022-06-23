Pence seen reacting to bid to force Trump from office using 25th amendment in documentary clip

Footage from a British filmmaker shows the Vice President’s reacation as the House of Representatives demanded he invoke the 25th amendement

Abe Asher
Thursday 23 June 2022 20:24
<p>Mike Pence as the House of Representatives called on him to invoke the 25th amendment. </p>

Mike Pence as the House of Representatives called on him to invoke the 25th amendment.

(Discovery Plus/CNN/@mkraju)

Documentary film footage from a British filmmaker caught Vice President Mike Pence’s reaction as the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded from the chamber that he invoke the 25th amendment to remove Donald Trump as president during the final days of his term.

Mr Pence, who ultimatley did not invoke the 25th amendment, appears nonplussed in the footage.

This story will be updated.

