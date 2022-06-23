Documentary film footage from a British filmmaker caught Vice President Mike Pence’s reaction as the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded from the chamber that he invoke the 25th amendment to remove Donald Trump as president during the final days of his term.
Mr Pence, who ultimatley did not invoke the 25th amendment, appears nonplussed in the footage.
This story will be updated.
