‘President Trump is wrong’: Pence defends certification of Biden victory

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday offered his strongest-yet criticism of former president Donald Trump’s push to reverse the results of his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden in remarks to the Federalist Society’s annual conference.

“President Trump is wrong,” Mr Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election”.

The former Vice President, who Mr Trump claimed had the power to unilaterally reject their loss to Mr Biden and Kamala Harris, said the US presidency “belongs to the American people, and the American people alone”.

He added that in his estimation, there was “no more un-American” an idea than Mr Trump’s theory that the Vice President could, in effect, “choose the American president”.

Mr Pence’s rebuke of the former president comes just after two of his top aides, former chief of staff Marc Short and former counsel to the Vice President Greg Jacob, testified before the House committee investigating the 6 January insurrection.

The nine-member panel, which is set to receive a large tranche of records from Mr Pence’s former White House office from the National Archives and Records Administration, is investigating efforts by Mr Trump and several of his top lieutenants to browbeat Mr Pence into attempting to hijack Congress’s quadrennial certification of electoral college results by declaring enough vote certificates from swing states in dispute to throw the selection of the president to the House of Representatives.