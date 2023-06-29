Mike Pence meets with Zelensky in Ukraine
Former vice president Mike Pence visited with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a sign of solidarity with Ukraine even as many Republicans sour on support for Ukraine, CNN reported.
The House of Representatives impeached Mr Pence’s former running mate, former president Donald Trump, after Mr Trump asked Mr Zelensky, then newly-elected to the presidency, to investigate Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election in exchange for sending military aid to Ukraine. The Senate later acquitted Mr Trump.
But Mr Pence visited three in the nation as it continues to face an assault from Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The former vice president met with locals and laid a wreath at memorials for people killed in the war against Russia.
“The American people are praying with you, supporting you in Ukraine,” he reportedly told families in Irpin. Samaritan’s Purse--a nonprofit run by Franklin Graham, the son of noted evangelist Billy Graham--organised the visit to Ukraine.
