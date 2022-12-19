Mike Pompeo headlines Iran opposition summit as he eyes 2024 run

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo headlined a summit in support of an "uprising" in Iran, including the ongoing protests, as he works to retain his prominence in conservative circles ahead of 2024.

The summit was held on Saturday in Washington. Mr Pompeo’s attendance comes as the former Trump Cabinet member has shown zero signs of halting or slowing his presidential ambitions following his former boss’s announcement that he will seek the White House again.

Those ambitions could be blunted by Mr Trump’s own, or they could instead result in Mr Pompeo seeing himself become the replacement for Mike Pence on Mr Trump’s ticket, a position open thanks to Mr Pence’s adherence to the Constitution on January 6. Theoretically, he could even be a contender for the nomination itself should Mr Trump’s bid self destruct and the former secretary finds a way to be competitive against other more prominent Republicans like Ron DeSantis.

The former secretary of state was in clear campaign mode on Saturday during his address to the Organization of Iranian American Communities; he was quick to tout the Trump administration’s hawkish stance against Iran and withdrawal from the Iran deal, two areas he helped spearhead both at the State Department and his previous tenure as CIA director. Mr Pompeo spoke glowingly of his record working against the Iranian government at both institutions.

Mike Pompeo speaks to supporters of the 2022 Iranian uprising at a summit in Washington DC (OIAC)

”Our administration used every tool at our disposal to level and eliminate power from the [Iranian] regime,” said Mr Pompeo. “While I can’t say too much about my work while I was the Central Intelligence Agency’s director, you should know that our cooperation with allied nations to reduce its external capabilities had real impact on [the regime’s] abilty to foment terror.”

But the former secretary addressed a wide range of other topics in his lengthy remarks to the summit on Saturday, including his support for the growing and surprisingly persistent protests that have rocked Iran now for several months.

“Our approach began in the idea that the Iranian people must be supported in every way,” he claimed. “It’s important for the Iranian people to understand that this is not a partisan issue. It matters to every American.”

Those protests have attracted growing support in Washington from all sectors of the DC political sphere thanks to the strong popularity of any internal resistance against the Iranian government not to mention the explicitly feminist tone of the demonstrators, who have rallied in support of a woman who was killed in police custody following her detention for wearing a headcovering improperly.

Support for the protests and a round of sanctions targeting the Iranian state security officials responsible for the resulting crackdown has thus far been mostly the extent of Washington’s response to the freeze that has essentially ended negotiations over resuming the Iran nuclear deal, a priority of President Joe Biden’s.

In the coming weeks those sanctions could escalate or the administration could even take further action and issue a statement in direct support of Iranians’ desires to overthrow their government - a move that is strongly desired by the OIAC and related groups but would almost certainly sour relations with officials in Tehran for years to come, assuming that the regime survives this latest challenge.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s president-elect, Maryam Rajavi, called for as much in her own remarks delivered Saturday to the summit.

Maryam Rajavi speaks to supporters of the 2022 Iranian uprising at a summit in Washington DC (OIAC)

"The current uprising in Iran is one of the world’s most important developments in 2022," Ms Rajavi declared.

"It is time for western governments to change their policy toward Iran. They should recognize the Iranian people’s right to resist and defend themselves against the brutal repression of the religious dictatorship," she said.