Mike Rogers steps down from committee role after lunging at Matt Gaetz during Speaker vote

Embarrassing moment occurred as McCarthy allies clashed with conservative rebels late into the evening

John Bowden
Washington DC
Monday 09 January 2023 19:55
Comments
GOP representative held back from confronting Matt Gaetz during chaos on House floor

A GOP lawmaker who was at the centre of an awkward clash on the House floor is stepping down from a major committee after issuing an apology.

Mike Rogers of Alabama was seen being physically restrained by a colleague, Richard Hudson, as he spoke to Matt Gaetz on the floor of the House last Friday. The shocking moment ended after just a few seconds, but the fallout is apparently continuing.

On Monday, Mr Rogers announced that he was stepping down from the GOP steering committee, an all-Republican group that determines committee assignments for the GOP caucus in the lower chamber. His decision comes as a key player in the anti-McCarthy rebellion, Byron Donalds, was appointed as his apparent replacement.

Mr Rogers confirmed the news to Politico on Monday, while noting that his decision was not yet finalised and would likely take place later in the week.

More follows...

