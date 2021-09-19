Former Joint Chiefs chairman dismisses conservative criticism of Milley’s China call

A retired Navy admiral who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest-ranking military officer in the US, under President Barack Obama says that a wave of conservative anger surrounding Gen Mark Milley, the current chairman, is unwarranted.

Michael Mullen told ABC’s This Week in an interview on Sunday that the phone calls with a top Chinese general in the final days of former President Donald Trump’s time in the White House to reassure him about the stability of both the US government and US-China relations was “routine” and an encouraging sign of dialogue between the two superpowers.

“Having communications with counterparts around the world is routine, and even having them now with China,” he told ABC’s Martha Raddatz.

He added that Mr Milley’s call was “listened to by other people in the inter-agency process”, meaning that it was not done without the knowledge of the US intelligence and military community.

