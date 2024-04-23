Democratic state senator arrested for burglary after she’s found in victim’s home

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Minnesota state senator has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and is currently being held in police custody.

Democratic Farmer Labour Party (DFL) state Senator Nicole Mitchell, 49, was found inside a home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, in the early hours of Monday morning, Detroit Lakes Police said.

Chief Steve Todd told The Associated Press that the homeowner called 911 at 4.45am about “an active burglary in process at her residence”.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested the DFL lawmaker, Chief Todd told the outlet.

She was booked on 22 April into Becker County Jail, jail records show.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing with the police chief saying that the Becker County Attorney’s office would determine the charges.

Minnesota state Senator Nicole Mitchell arrested ( Becker County Jail )

The Independent has reached out to the county attorney’s office and Ms Mitchell’s office for comment.

Mark Johnson, the Minnesota Senate minority leader, told The Associated Press: “The public expects Legislators to meet a high standard of conduct.”

The Republican lawmaker added: “As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature.”