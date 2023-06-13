Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mississippi state senator arrested for drink driving in Alabama

McLendon was released on a released on a $2,500 bond.

Associated Press
Tuesday 13 June 2023 16:57
Comments
(Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A Mississippi state senator was arrested in Alabama and charged with driving under the influence on a highway, authorities announced Monday.

Mississippi state Sen. Michael McLendon, a Republican from DeSoto County, was arrested near Foley, Alabama, on June 5. Dispatchers received a call around 10 a.m. about a reckless driver heading southbound on Highway 98, WMC-TV reported.

Deputies tested McLendon at the scene and arrested him on a charge of driving under the influence. His charge — DUI combined with substance — means he may have been under the influence of both alcohol and another substance, according to the sheriff’s office. Police have not said what the other substance is or whether it is illegal.

He was later released on a $2,500 bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 25.

McLendon did not immediately respond to a call and voicemail requesting a comment. He has represented his north Mississippi district since 2020.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in