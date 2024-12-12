Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Republican state representative in Missouri has proposed legislation that would allow a person who pleaded guilty to or was convicted of a felony to serve in public office – and has named it after the president-elect, who has a felony record.

The “Donald J. Trump Election Qualification Act,” introduced by state Representative Michael Davis, would repeal a 2015 Missouri law that prevents a person with a felony from becoming a candidate in a local or statewide election.

It would allow a person with a felony record to run for office “if otherwise qualified.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump was convicted of a felony in New York earlier this year ( Getty Images )

The legislation takes an obvious page from Trump’s book. He was convicted of multiple felonies, yet is now America’s president-elect.

“A lot of people don’t don’t think about the fact that Donald Trump, if he met all the other requirements, if he was a Missouri resident, could not run for state representative or state Senate,” Davis told the Missouri Independent.

“He would be precluded from running for these offices but was able to be re-elected president of the United States. So I think that at least causes people to start thinking about the issue a little more than they might otherwise,” Davis added.

Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in New York in May for falsifying business records for misrepresenting hush-money payments that were made to an adult film star before the 2016 presidential election.

“I believe that we should punish those who do wrong, but once they’ve completed the terms of their sentence, we should allow individuals to reintegrate into society,” Davis told Fox2Now.

“They are citizens. They have the ability to work and pay taxes, and one of the aspects of being a citizen is being represented by your government and deciding who should represent you,” he added.