Mitch McConnell opposes Capitol riot commission despite denouncing Trump for inciting it

Republican Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has announced that he will oppose the bipartisan House bill to create a commission to investigate the 6 January Capitol riot.

The Kentucky Republican had indicated on Tuesday that he was still undecided but came to a final decision on Wednesday, telling his party that the proposed independent commission as envisioned by the House was not to his liking.

The stance by the powerful Republican casts doubts on the bill’s ability to prevail and become law.

“After careful consideration. I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th,” Mr McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Mr McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that he wanted to “read the fine print” before making a final decision. He shared his final decision on Wednesday morning at a Republican senators’ breakfast hosted by Missouri Senator Roy Blunt. Mr Blunt is part of the Senate investigation into what took place on 6 January and has previously made his opposition to a commission clear, according to reporting by The Washington Post.

“If it’s gonna go forward, it needs to be clearly balanced and not tilted one way or the other so we have an objective evaluation,” Mr McConnell said on Tuesday before calling the proposal “slanted and unbalanced” on Wednesday.

The bill is expected to pass the House later on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mr McConnell said the commission could impact the federal prosecutions of Capitol rioters already underway. Another objection to the proposal pushed by Mr McConnell was that it appeared to give the chairman, selected by Democrats, the authority to hire and fire commission staff.

On the Senate floor on Wednesday morning, Mr McConnell argued that the currently ongoing congressional investigations are enough.

“It’s not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could lay on top of the existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress,” he said.

The bill now looks likely to fail in the Senate, as it looks increasingly unlikely to reach the 60-vote threshold to pass the filibuster. The seven Republican senators who voted to convict during former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are thought to be likely to support the commission, but other Republicans are expected to line up behind Mr McConnell and reject the legislation.

New York Republican John Katko had struck a deal with Democrats to create a commission with 10 members and with equal representation for the two parties. It would also have the power to issue subpoenas.

The McConnell announcement comes after Republican House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said he was also opposed to the bill.

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” he said on Tuesday.