Mitch McConnell says he’d vote for bipartisan guns and school safety compromise

Republican leader’s support virtually guarantees bill’s passage

John Bowden
Tuesday 14 June 2022 20:03
<p>Sen Mitch McConnell holds a press conference on Capitol Hill</p>

Sen Mitch McConnell holds a press conference on Capitol Hill

(Getty Images)

Sen Mitch McConnell ended speculation over the bipartisan gun reform and school safety framework that resulted from a compromise struck by Republican and Democratic negotiatiors on Tuesday with an endorsement of the overall plan.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, the GOP Senate leader said that he would vote for legislation that met the framework laid out by negotiators last week, which would expand background checks for under-21s and establish a federal grant program for states to pass red flag laws.

“For myself, I'm comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I'll be supporting,” Mr McConnell said.

More follows...

