Mitch McConnell says Queen Elizabeth in Senate’s ‘thoughts and prayers’
Queen’s death captures Washington’s attention
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opened up business in the upper chamber on Thursday with a note of solemn well-wishes for Queen Elizabeth II and her family.
The top Republican senator said in a floor speech that “[t]he queen, the royal family and all our friends in the United Kingdom have our thoughts and our prayers”. The speech occurred a few hours before news of her death was formally announced by Buckingham Palace.
He also praised the monarch as an exemplary leader and friend to the United States.
“The queen is an exemplar of steady leadership and a beloved figure around the world. She has been a historic friend of the US. The decades of her reign have seen a profound deepening of the special relationship between our two countries that has literally changed the world,” said Mr McConnell.
His speech joltingly moved on at that point to attacking Democrats on a number of issues including Gov Gavin Newsom’s effort to fight climate change with a ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars.
The White House released a similar statement to Mr McConnell’s, stressing that Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden’s “thoughts are solidly and squarely with the Queen today and her family”.
A series of other figures on Capitol Hill would issue statements through their offices as well.
Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to address the US Congress when she did so before a joint session in 1991. The US and UK strengthened what has become to be known as the “special relationship” under her decades-long reign.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies