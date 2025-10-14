Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carrie Elizabeth Romney, the sister-in-law of former Republican presidential candidate and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, was found dead beside a shopping mall’s parking garage in Valencia, California.

Her body was discovered on Friday evening, with homicide investigators called to the scene in the Town Center Drive area of the neighborhood at around 9 pm, and a preliminary assessment suggested Romney, 64, may have jumped or fallen from the five-storey garage in question, reports ABC News.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has listed her cause of death as “deferred” while toxicology tests are currently pending.

open image in gallery The sister-in-law of former Republican politician Mitt Romney has been found dead in California ( Getty )

The local sheriff's department has said it is conducting a death investigation and is awaiting the medical examiner’s findings.

The deceased is understood to have been married to the politician’s older brother, George Scott Romney, a prominent attorney.

The couple separated in May this year after eight years of marriage, according to The Daily Mail.

“Scott” Romney, 81, reportedly filed for divorce on June 10, bringing to an end his third marriage. He is the father of former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel from his first.

“Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives. We ask for privacy during this difficult time,” Mitt Romney said in a brief statement on behalf of his family.

open image in gallery Police at the parking garage in the Town Center area of Valencia, California, where the body of Carrie Elizabeth Romney was discovered on Friday October 10 2025 ( ABC 7 )

Mitt Romney served as the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and ran unsuccessfully as the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2012, hoping to deny Democrat Barack Obama a second term in the White House.

He was elected U.S. senator for Utah in 2018 and became known as an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, voting for his impeachment, but left office at the end of his term this January.

More follows...