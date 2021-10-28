Republican Utah Senator and 2012 Presidential nominee Mitt Romney dressed up as Ted Lasso of Apple TV+ and gave biscuits to DemocraticArizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema in a bizarre series of social media posts.

Mr Romney tweeted out a gif on Thursday morning of himself walking out of his office, tapping a sign saying “believe” along with the caption “If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts – you can’t lose”.

In a subsequent post, Mr Romney catches a football while walking through the halls of Congress, tweeting: “Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids. As Ted Lasso says, ‘Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.’”

Ms Sinema played the part of fictional AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton from the hit show in a noon tweet from Mr Romney in which he hands her some biscuits and calls her “the boss”.

Mr Romney also put the Friday Night Lights phrase “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can’t Lose” to use during his 2012 presidential campaign against President Barack Obama.

Actor Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso, portrayed Mr Romney in an SNL skit following his 2012 election loss.

Mr Romney boosted Mr Sudeikis’ return to SNL on Saturday and said he would be watching with “a nice, cold carton of chocolate milk”, in a reference to the 2012 sketch.