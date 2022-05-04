Alabama Republican Senate candidate Mo Brooks has used footage taken moments after a 2017 shooting at a congressional baseball practice in a new campaign advert endorsed by the NRA.

The 30-second clip features shows the aftermath of the shooting, when a gunman opened fire at field in Alexandria, Virginia, seriously injuring GOP Congressman Steve Scalise and wounding four others.

Text set over audio of the incident reads: “June 14, 2017: Leftist gunman opens fire on Republican Congressmen.

“Police find Mo Brooks’ name at the top of the gunman’s kill list. Liberal Media immediately asks Mo Brooks if he still supports the right to bear arms.”

Mr Brooks, who witnessed the shooting, then states his unwavering support for the Second Amendment in the clip, as a banner underneath promotes his NRA endorsement.

“The Second Amendment right to bear arms is to help ensure that we always have a republic.

“So no, I’m not changing my position on any of the rights that we enjoy as Americans,” Mr Brook says in the advert.

Mo Brooks in footage taken soon after a shooting at the 2017 Congressional baseball game (Mo Brooks campaign ad)

The clip was first reported by Politico Playbook, who stated Mr Brooks’ campaign for the Senate received a “much-needed” boost from the NRA endorsement.

Mr Brooks, a five-term congressman, had been lagging in the polls behind rivals Mike Durant and Katie Britt.

Once one of Donald Trump’s strongest supporters in Washington DC, Mr Brooks spoke at a rally prior to the 6 January Capitol riots where he told told protesters: “Today is the day American patriots start takingdown names and kicking ass.”

After receiving the all-important backing of Mr Trump in the competitive Senate race, the former president pulled his endorsement in March, claiming Mr Brooks had gone “woke” and had shown disloyalty.

Mr Brooks retaliated by claiming the former president had sought his support to overturn the 2020 election results in a statement.

That comment attracted the attention of the House committee investigating the Capitol riots, who are seeking further information from him.

The Alabama senate primaries are due to be held on 24 May.