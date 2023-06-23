Far-right group Moms for Liberty tries to explain use of Hitler quote

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Indiana chapter of extremist group Moms for Liberty has been forced to explain why the first page of its newsletter carries a quote from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

“He alone who owns the youth, gains the future,” the quote reads on the front of its June issue.

The quote was correctly attributed to Hitler, who was responsible for the murders of six million Jewish people and five million other victims including Romany people, gay people and Soviet prisoners of war.

The group later took to its Facebook page to make some sort of an attempt to explain the shocking decision to reference to a murderous Nazi.

“The quote from a horrific leader should put parents on alert,” it read.

“If the government has control over our children today, they control our country’s future. We The People must be vigilant and protect children from an overreaching government.”

The move to showcase a Hitler quote comes as the group secured Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a speaker at its event, The Joyful Warriors National Summit, next week.

Other speakers at the event include GOP candidates Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Ron DeSantis at the Moms for Liberty 2022 summit (AP)

Moms for Liberty was recently classified as an “anti-government extremist” group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which found in a recent report that it was among a handful of groups pushing to undermine public education and restrict access to books, classroom materials and honest discussions of race, racism, LGBT+ people and gender and sexuality.

“Hate and anti-government extremist groups are intent on staging public spectacles of hatred” to threaten LGBT+ people and other vulnerable communities and minority groups, said Susan Corke, director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project.

Moms for Liberty co-founders Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich pushed back on the label in a statement shared with The Independent where they said the group is “devoted to empowering parents to be a part of their child’s public school education.”

“Name-calling parents who want to be a part of their child’s education as ‘hate groups’ or ‘bigoted’ just further exposes what this battle is all about: Who fundamentally gets to decide what is taught to our kids in school – parents or government employees?” they added.

“We believe that parental rights do not stop at the classroom door and no amount of hate from groups like this is going to stop that.”