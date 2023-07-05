Mondaire Jones announces run to take back old New York seat in Congress
Oct 2022: Mondaire Jones reveals what he will do after leaving Congress
Former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones has announced that he’s running to take back his old seat in the 17th district in New York’s Hudson Valley.
“I’ve never been Washington’s choice. It’s because I stand up to corruption. I battle with Republicans trying to overthrow our democracy & ban abortion, even as I push my party to fight harder for working people. I’m running to finish the work I began,” Mr Jones tweeted on Wednesday morning alongside an announcement video.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies