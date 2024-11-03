Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Monica Lewinsky reveals who she is voting for in the presidential election

The former White House intern urged her followers to get out and vote as America goes to the polls

Michelle Del Rey
Sunday 03 November 2024 19:48
Comments
Monica Lewinsky is asking her followers to vote
Monica Lewinsky is asking her followers to vote (AFP via Getty Images)

Monica Lewinsky has revealed who she is endorsing in the US presidential race ahead of election day on Tuesday.

“PLEASE VOTE!” Lewinsky said in a tweet viewed over 10 million times. “(preferably like I did for harris/walz).”

Lewinsky has been vocal about her support for Harris and is just one of numerous celebrities urging their followers to vote for her. In the weeks leading up to the election, Beyoncé, Cardi B and Michael Keaton have pleaded with voters to cast their ballots for Harris.

A new New York Times/Siena poll published on Sunday showed Harris is leading in Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin, while Trump is leading in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

More than 70 million people have already voted by mail or in person ahead of the election, according to the University of Florida’s Education Lab.

Of those, women are particularly more than likely to vote for Harris. Some have even publicly stated their intentions to cancel out their husband’s votes for Trump.

The behaviour of former US president Bill Clinton - with whom Lewinsky notoriously had an affair - came under question again recently
The behaviour of former US president Bill Clinton - with whom Lewinsky notoriously had an affair - came under question again recently (AP)

Earlier this week, Trump told a crowd of supporters: “I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not. I am going to protect them.”

Harris criticized the remark, telling her supporters: “There’s a saying that you gotta listen to people when they tell you who they are. He does not believe women should have the agency and authority to make decisions about their own bodies.”

Lewinsky’s support comes some 26 years after her scandalous affair with then-president Bill Clinton while she was working as a White House intern between 1995 and 1997.

Clinton’s behaviour again came under scrutiny last month, when he called Arizona senate candidate Kari Lake “attractive” in a speech on the Harris campaign trail.

“As a middle-aged woman, I’m flattered,” Lake said at a Trump rally in response. “I thought I was a little too old for him. Doesn’t he like interns?”

