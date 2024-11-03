Monica Lewinsky reveals who she is voting for in the presidential election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Monica Lewinsky has revealed who she is endorsing in the US presidential race ahead of election day on Tuesday.

“PLEASE VOTE!” Lewinsky said in a tweet viewed over 10 million times. “(preferably like I did for harris/walz).”

Lewinsky has been vocal about her support for Harris and is just one of numerous celebrities urging their followers to vote for her. In the weeks leading up to the election, Beyoncé, Cardi B and Michael Keaton have pleaded with voters to cast their ballots for Harris.

A new New York Times/Siena poll published on Sunday showed Harris is leading in Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin, while Trump is leading in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

More than 70 million people have already voted by mail or in person ahead of the election, according to the University of Florida’s Education Lab.

Of those, women are particularly more than likely to vote for Harris. Some have even publicly stated their intentions to cancel out their husband’s votes for Trump.

The behaviour of former US president Bill Clinton - with whom Lewinsky notoriously had an affair - came under question again recently ( AP )

Earlier this week, Trump told a crowd of supporters: “I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not. I am going to protect them.”

Harris criticized the remark, telling her supporters: “There’s a saying that you gotta listen to people when they tell you who they are. He does not believe women should have the agency and authority to make decisions about their own bodies.”

Lewinsky’s support comes some 26 years after her scandalous affair with then-president Bill Clinton while she was working as a White House intern between 1995 and 1997.

Clinton’s behaviour again came under scrutiny last month, when he called Arizona senate candidate Kari Lake “attractive” in a speech on the Harris campaign trail.

“As a middle-aged woman, I’m flattered,” Lake said at a Trump rally in response. “I thought I was a little too old for him. Doesn’t he like interns?”