Riot police arrest protesters backing silenced transgender lawmaker at Montana capitol: ‘Let her speak’

Missoula Democrat spoke out in protest of ban on gender-affirming care

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Monday 24 April 2023 23:50
Transgender Montana lawmaker refuses to back down after silencing

Riot police at the Montana state capitol descended on protesters on Monday who brought the statehouse to a standhill as they chanted their support for Zooey Zephyr.

The Democratic state representative, who is transgender, has been barred from speaking on the floor since she criticised a GOP bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for minors.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

