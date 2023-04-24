Riot police arrest protesters backing silenced transgender lawmaker at Montana capitol: ‘Let her speak’
Missoula Democrat spoke out in protest of ban on gender-affirming care
Riot police at the Montana state capitol descended on protesters on Monday who brought the statehouse to a standhill as they chanted their support for Zooey Zephyr.
The Democratic state representative, who is transgender, has been barred from speaking on the floor since she criticised a GOP bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for minors.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
