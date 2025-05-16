Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moody’s has slashed the credit rating of the U.S., bringing it down a notch to Aa1 from the highest triple-A rating, over the government’s massive budget deficit and high interest rates.

The move sees Moody’s catch up with the other two major credit rating agencies, which both downgraded the U.S. some time ago.

The agency said it did not see a real effort by the government to cut spending and that it expected the U.S.'s fiscal performance to deteriorate compared with other highly developed economies.

It further said that President Donald Trump’s tariffs will significantly hurt the nation's long-term growth and that it expects the federal debt burden to rise to about 134 percent of GDP by 2035.

“This one-notch downgrade on our 21-notch rating scale reflects the increase over more than a decade in government debt and interest payment ratios to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The U.S. has a massive budget deficit of $1.05 trillion, year to date, and 13 percent higher than a year ago. Interest costs for Treasury debt continue to climb due to higher rates and from having more debt to finance.

While the U.S. Congress, the branch of the federal government responsible for setting tax and spending levels, enacted balanced budgets for a four-year period at the turn of the century, it has run deficits each year since 2001.

But despite warnings from fiscal hawks that increasing deficit spending could have negative effects, Republicans in Congress have used their majorities to enact tax cuts that have starved the government of revenue even as they’ve pushed for increased spending on defense and other priorities while making largely ineffective cuts to social services and health care expenditures.

Economic stimulus bills enacted during the Great Recession and Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the costs of two decades of war following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on New York and Washington, have made it increasingly difficult for legislators to balance expenditures with tax revenues, as the GOP has steadfastly refused to lend support to any bill that increases taxes on anyone for any reason.

Still, the U.S. continued to hold a top rating from all three credit rating agencies until 2011, when the Republican-controlled House initiated a standoff with the Democratic-controlled Senate and the Obama Administration that threatened a first-ever default on America’s sovereign debt.

That’s when Standard & Poor’s made the unprecedented decision to downgrade U.S. debt from an AAA rating to the next-highest level, AA+.

At the time, S&P cited the debt ceiling crisis in stating that the downgrade “reflect[ed] [their] view that the effectiveness, stability, and predictability of American policymaking and political institutions” had “ weakened at a time of ongoing fiscal and economic challenges .”

The agency said their outlook was based on how they saw “the difficulties in bridging the gulf between the political parties over fiscal policy,” they said, adding later that “the political brinksmanship” of the GOP had shown “America's governance and policymaking becoming less stable, less effective, and less predictable than what we previously believed.”

More than a decade later, Republicans attempted to use the country’s statutory debt ceiling as a weapon against another Democratic president, Joe Biden, leading to another standoff and another downgrade in the U.S. credit rating, by Fitch Ratings.

The agency cited “a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters” that had “eroded confidence in fiscal management.”

Without a top-class credit rating, the U.S. government will have to pay higher interest rates when borrowing funds, which could make it harder for the government to meet its’ own needs without reducing expenditures or raising taxes.