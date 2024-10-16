Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



While discussing former president Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania town hall on Tuesday, which consisted of him dancing on stage for 39 minutes instead of answering questions, panelists on MSNBC’s Morning Joe said the event was a sign of Trump’s advanced age.

Speaking with the show’s co-host Willie Geist, Joe Scarborough said Trump was “slurring so many words... Even in his speech last night, I think it was ‘insurrection,’ just slurring through words.

“I know people get exhausted in a long campaign and I think that we are really seeing signs of a 78-year-old man who obviously has been through a trial, been through an attempted assassination, going through the rigors of this campaign.”

He continued: “Right now, he is becoming more erratic by the day.”

“We have seen, you know, on Saturday nights when he gets exhausted, you know, end of weeks when he has been doing things, we see him start confusing Joe Biden with Barack Obama and World War II for World War III and making one mistake after another,” he later added.

“My best guess, he figured this was the safest thing to do, that he wasn’t feeling it. Again, just very strange.”

Trump was ridiculed after awkwardly swaying and listening to music, including the song “Time to Say Goodbye” at the town hall event in Oaks, Pennsylvania on Monday.

The election campaign event, which was moderated by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was derailed after two people in the audience collapsed and needed medical attention during a Q & A.

The sudden turn of events left Trump needing to improvise and fill the time but after asking if “anybody else would like to faint” he decided the best option would be to postpone any more questions and “let’s just listen to music” instead.

What followed next was Trump essentially playing his Spotify playlist for the best part of an hour while Noem awkwardly stood beside him and occasionally nodded and copied his dance moves.

The ex-president didn’t do much else apart from move backwards and forwards very slightly.