Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Video shows MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki stunned by Florida results

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 09 November 2022 04:59
Comments
Charlie Crist prompts chorus of groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki took a moment to process early results from Miami-Dade in Florida during a live telecast on Wednesday.

He was analysing early results from Georgia when he paused for a brief moment and said “I am told we just got Miami Dade. This is a big one in Florida”.

Kornacki processed what his screen was showing at the time: Val Demmings at 46.2 and Marco Rubio at 53 points.

He gasped and then muttered, ‘This. Yeah. Let’s put this in perspective”.

He then continued: “Miami Dade county has 2-3 million people. In 2016, this was a Democratic county by 30 points.”

Recommended

Miami Dade is 70 per cent Hispanic. It began shifting to the Republicans in 2020, the host said.

“And look at this. In the early vote, Marco Rubio is leading in Miami Dade county by 7 points.”

Then he moved on to the discussion on the gubernatorial race.

Later, reports confirmed that Republican senator Mr Rubio defeated Democratic congresswoman Val Demings in the US Senate race to win his third six-year term.

The two spent a combined $110m on their campaigns nationwide.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that across Florida, nearly 316,000 more GOP voters than Democratic ones had cast early ballots.

In all, more than 4.9 million Floridians voted early, which may represent more than half the total number of voters.

In the gubernatorial race, Ron DeSantis won reelection against Democrat Charlie Crist.

Recommended

Mr DeSantis said at the election night party: “We have rewritten the political map. Thank you for honouring us with a win for the ages.”

Meanwhile, Reuters quoted David Jolly, a former Republican congressman from Florida as saying that “DeSantis is prepared for a head-to-head primary, and I anticipate he or his team will indicate that in the coming days. They believe they can win sufficient delegates to capture the nomination and defeat Trump”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in