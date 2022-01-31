Marjorie Taylor Greene claims traitor Lindsey Graham isn’t a real ‘friend’ to Trump

One of Donald Trump’s biggest remaining supporters in Washington DC, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, blasted Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday for his critique of the former President.

Mr Trump recently stated that he would look to pardon the 6 January insurrectionists if re-elected, a move which Senator Graham labelled as “dangerous” during a Sunday morning appearance on CBS.

“I don’t want to send any signal that it was OK to defile the Capitol,” Mr Graham said. “There are other groups with causes that may want to go down the violent path if these people get pardoned.”

However, Ms Greene, a far-right Republican from Georgia, hit back at her fellow party member on the social media app Telegram.

“Lindsey Graham has done nothing about J6 (6 January),” Green wrote on Telegram, before adding that Graham “didn’t care about election fraud in the 2020 election” and “refused to object on J6 to Joe Biden’s electoral college votes.”

“He doesn’t care about our justice system being completely violated by Democrats in their political war against Republicans and President Trump,” Ms Greene added.

“I guess Lindsey Graham doesn’t care about being presumed innocent until proven guilty. Americans are being treated worst than Islamic terrorists at Gitmo and Lindsey Graham doesn’t care. He doesn’t care about their due process rights.”

By contrast, just a few weeks ago, Mr Graham was called “pathetic and soulless” by many Democrats for his assertion that Republicans would need to have a “working relationship” with Mr Trump moving forwards. In spite of this, in the opinion of Ms Greene, the senator from South Carolina seemingly hasn't gone far enough in his support of the 75-year-old – as well as the insurrectionists.

“While no one agrees with the violence and riot at the Capitol on J6, Lindsey Graham would rather see pretrial J6 defendants be abused and forgotten just like Nancy Pelosi wants them abused and forgotten,” Ms Greene wrote.

Senator Lindsey Graham (Getty Images)

Remarkably, Ms Greene, who was banned from Twitter at the end of last year, went on to claim that Senator Graham is pretending to be a friend to Mr Trump, only to instead help the current Democratic president to achieve his political goals.

“Instead of actually doing something about the great injustice happening to pretrial Americans awaiting their day in court, Lindsey Graham turns his head to their abuse, votes for Joe Biden’s nominees, votes for Joe Biden’s Infrastructure bill, and then pretends to be a friend to President Trump,” she concluded.