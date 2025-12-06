MTG says Trump was ‘furious’ with her for supporting release of Epstein Files

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene has described how Donald Trump became "furious" with her after she pressed for the release of all official documents about Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes that will air on Sunday, the far-right congresswoman told CBS anchor Lesley Stahl about her discussions with Trump after she became one of just four Republicans to sign a petition to publish the full Epstein files.

"We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files," Greene told Stahl in a clip released by CBS Friday night.

"I fully believe that those women deserve everything they're asking. They're asking for everything to come out. They deserve it. And he was furious with me."

"What did he say?" Stahl then asked Greene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene appears on CBS News' 60 Minutes, airing on Sunday Dec 7, 2025 ( CBS News / 60 Minutes )

Greene responded: "Um. He said that it was going to hurt people."

It is the latest salvo in Greene's ongoing war of words with Trump and her Republican colleagues, many of whom were shocked by her announcement on Nov. 21 that she would step down from Congress and trigger a special election.

The feud began with her refusal to accept Trump's excuses for not releasing more Epstein documents, and escalated from there. Trump's response was explosive, branding her "Marjorie Traitor Greene" and calling her a "ranting lunatic" who has gone "far left".

But Greene hit back, saying he had put her life in danger with "unwarranted and vicious attacks" that served to whip up his most hardcore supporters into a "frenzy".

The clip shared by CBS on Friday was a marked contrast to Greene's last interview with Stahl in April 2023, when she repeatedly and falsely insisted that the Democrats are the "party of pedophiles".

"They are not pedophiles," Stahl shot back. "Why would you say that?"

"Democrats support — even Joe Biden, the President himself — supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children," said Greene.

"Wow," said Stahl.

In a statement posted to Elon Musk's social network X last month, announcing her resignation, Greene insisted she had been loyal to Trump and his "America First" agenda, but that loyalty was "a two way street".

She accused "MAGA Inc" of treating her like a "battered wife" and prioritizing "Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, [the] Military Industrial War Complex", "foreign leaders", and "the elite donor class" over "good, regular, common Americans."

"There is no 'plan to save the world' or insane 4D chess game being played," she said. "The Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping this country apart."